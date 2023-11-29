 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Robert De Niro's friends 'not surprised' he lost civil trial

Robert De Niro's close friends reportedly shared their reactions to his mood swings as he lost the civil trial

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Robert De Niros friends not surprised he lost civil trial
Robert De Niro's friends 'not surprised' he lost civil trial

Robert De Niro has temperament issues, according to his inner circles. They reportedly believed the megastar was extremely tough on his staff. They suggested he tone down his anger problems after losing the civil trial.

It comes after the Oscar winner was ordered to pay his former assistant Graham Chase Robinson $1.2 million after the New York jury found the latter faced gender discrimination by the megastar's company, Canal Production.

Interestingly, the court's decision did not surprise the Goodfellas star's close friends.

"Bob has always had an awful temper," a close friend of the legendary actor spilled to the National Enquirer.

The insider continued, "The only thing that's surprising is that it remained a secret for so long!"

Noting, "He's notoriously hard on his staff and everyone else around him," adding, "He's a prickly personality with a hair trigger no one wants to pull."

After the latest verdict, the source shared, it "may have damaged De Niro's image beyond repair — and pals are urging him to change the way he treats other people before it's too late."

In line with the first insider revelation, another source claimed the acclaimed actor's sulky attitude was unbearable.

"I've seen him unload on his ex-wives, his kids, waiters, and whoever else tries his patience."

Nonetheless, Robert is determined to challenge the New York civil trial verdict.

Taylor Swift rules Spotify Wrapped 2023
Taylor Swift rules Spotify Wrapped 2023
Meghan Markle will use 'gold press card' to release 'racist royal' name
Meghan Markle will use 'gold press card' to release 'racist royal' name
Jada Pinkett confirms status of Will Smith marriage
Jada Pinkett confirms status of Will Smith marriage
Sophia Bush breaks cover after Chad Michael Murray’s latest remarks
Sophia Bush breaks cover after Chad Michael Murray’s latest remarks
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet’s secret meeting laid bare at 'Wonka' party
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet’s secret meeting laid bare at 'Wonka' party
Prince William reacts to Prince Harry’s pal Omid Scobie’s book ‘Endgame’
Prince William reacts to Prince Harry’s pal Omid Scobie’s book ‘Endgame’
Tina Knowles shares why Beyonce haters make her ‘blood boil’ video
Tina Knowles shares why Beyonce haters make her ‘blood boil’
Dolly Parton shares unique mode of communication
Dolly Parton shares unique mode of communication
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking being the primary source to 'Endgame'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking being the primary source to 'Endgame'
James Cameron reveals ‘Avatar 3’ release details video
James Cameron reveals ‘Avatar 3’ release details
Prince William's reaction to Omid Scobie's Endgame exposed
Prince William's reaction to Omid Scobie's Endgame exposed
King Charles, Prince William’s friends give befitting reply to Omid Scobie’s claims about rift video
King Charles, Prince William’s friends give befitting reply to Omid Scobie’s claims about rift