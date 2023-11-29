 
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Melanie Walker

Selma Blair recalls ‘frustration’ over gender bias prior MS diagnosis

Melanie Walker

Selma Blair recently shared that her doctor gave her a bizarre advice when she was diagnosed with autoimmune disease in 2018 which has been in remission since 2021.

The 51-year-old actress recalled the “struggle and unbearable” pain she faced during the treatment and recalled doctors’ offhand attitude towards her symptoms.

During a recent interview with Kristen Welker's Meet The Press show, Selma recalled a specific encounter when a consultant suggested that her condition might improve if she simply got a boyfriend.

“I just cried. I had no capability to process. 'What am I supposed to do with this information?' I knew the pain was real. I thought it was. But I did start to convince myself, 'You’re overly sensitive. There’s nothing wrong with you. Get it together, you lazy, lazy whatever.’” she said, adding that no one was taking her seriously.

Selma also opened up about the gender bias she faced before her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis and revealed that despite experiencing symptoms since childhood, she still faced discrimination at the hands of several medical professionals.

“It was a gender bias, a lot of it, because there would be a boy in my grade that would go in for the exact same chronic headache and fever, and he is in surgery and a MRI within the week,” the Cruel Intentions actor explained.

