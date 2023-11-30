 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Bradley Cooper details strange plane encounter helped him stay on 'Maestro'

Cooper previously stunned his fans by revealing that he rehearsed for six years to appear in the movie

Bradley Cooper details strange plane encounter helped him stay on 'Maestro'

Bradley Cooper, the actor whose appearance in upcoming biopic of iconic musical conductor Leonard Bernstein generated a lot of controversy has recently revealed that a twist of fate on a plane helped him commit to star in the biopic.

The 48-year-old actor-director appeared in an interview with The Howard Stern Show and shared his thoughts about the upcoming movie.

Cooper said, "At one point during the making of the movie, I was frustrated to the point that I wanted to quit."

The lead actor and director of the Maestro revealed that he was able to refocus on the movie after he met a woman on plane who claimed to be the granddaughter of legendary musical conductor, who died in October 1990.

The Academy-Award nominee said, "To me, the minute that happened, it was like Lenny saying 'NO, motherf*****, you're doing this movie'."

He added, "I was lucky, I was open enough to listen to listen to what this project was telling me to do, which happened a lot in this movie."

Cooper previously stunned his fans by revealing that he rehearsed for six years to appear in the movie.

The cast of the upcoming movie includes Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Vincenzo Amato, Greg Hildreth, Michael Urie, Brian Klugman, Nick Blaemire, Mallory Portnoy and Sarah Silverman.

Maestro is set to arrive in theaters and on Netflix December 20. 

