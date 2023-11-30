Zahra Jolie-Pitt dropped the name of her father, Brad Pitt, from her official name

Angelina Jolie steps out in Milan with big grin amid vicious family feud

Angelina Jolie, an actress-human rights activist, recently appeared in public amid vicious family feud. She stepped out in Milan, accompanied by a trio of her filmmaker pals.

The actress was spotted showcasing a big grin during her outing in Italy. The 48-year-old Original Sin star rocked a gorgeous black coat with matching colored boots.

This marked Jolie's first outing since her kids started taking a dig at her former husband Brad Pitt.

Previously, the couple's daughter, Zahra Jolie-Pitt dropped the name of her father from her official name.

The most vicious attack came from the couple's adopted son, Pax, who labelled his 59-year-old dad as "worldclass a**hole."

In a resurfaced social media post, Pax, 16-year-old at that time, wrote, "Happy Father's day to this world class a****le!! You time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."

Pax added, "You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell."

He continued, "You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you f***ing awful human being."

Brad and Angelina met in 2005 on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith and since their split in 2016, the pair have been embroiled in various legal disputes.