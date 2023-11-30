Following the actor's death, the show also entered the top 10 chart on Max and stayed there for almost two weeks

'Friends' streaming numbers soar after Matthew Perry's death

Matthew Perry, the beloved Friends star's untimely death at the 54 on October 28 have shaken the entertainment world and it saddened the fans of the 90s hit sitcom series. The actor who brought the character of Chandler Bing to life was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles.



It has been reported the iconic series has seen upsurge in streaming numbers after the death of the beloved actor.

Metro reports that Friends series received a watch time of whopping 583 million minutes on Max in just a week (between October 23 & October 29).

According to Deadline, the sudden surge in streaming of the series marked a 31% increase in viewing as compared to previous week and it has also been the highest recorded figure since January 2023.

The publication reports that this increase in viewing numbers suggests that the fans of the iconic actor turned in to watch the series after Matthew's death causing the figures to rocket.

Following the actor's death, the show also entered the top 10 chart on Max and stayed there for almost two weeks.