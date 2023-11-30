Piers Morgan name drops racist royals who questioned Archie's skin colour

Piers Morgan takes the world by surprise after naming the racist royals that questioned Archie's skin color

The names of the racist royals responsible for questioning Archie's skin color have just been revealed by Piers Morgan.

He broke it all down in the latest installment of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

According to Morgan, the name of the royals in question is none other than King Charles and the future Queen, Kate Middleton.

Prior to the news making it to the Oprah chat, Meghan wrote a private letter to King Charles asking for action against the "troubling" conversations at the time.

While the writer of the book claims he does know the identity of the royals in question, he would never come out with it due to legal reasons.

The excerpt from Endgame detailing everything reads, “Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family after it was revealed that [redacted] took part in such conversations about Archie, [redacted] has avoided discussing the subject with [redacted].”