Piers Morgan explains reasons for naming Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s racist royal

Piers Morgan explains reasons for naming ‘racist’ royal from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat

Piers Morgan finally sets the record straight on the real reason he chose to reveal the names of the royal racists responsible for creating Endgame.

For those unversed, all of this was done by Morgan because he ‘truly believes’ the Royal Family never made any racist remarks but on his Talk TV stint this Wednesday night.

Explaining his reasons for the decision, Morgan admitted, “I’m going to cut through all this c***” and explain “because, frankly, if Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can pick it up and see these names, then you, British people, here—who actually pay for the British royal family—you’re entitled to know too.”

“And then we can have a more open debate about this whole farrago,” he also went on to add.

But he did make it clear that his reasons are because “I don’t believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family—and until there is actual evidence of those comments being made I will never believe it.”

“But now we can start the process of finding out if they ever got uttered, what the context was, and whether there was any racial intent at all.”

Before concluding he also added, “Like I say, I don’t believe there was. The royals named in this book are…”

It is pertinent to mention that the 'racist' royals in question are none other than King Charles, the reigning King of England as well as Princess Kate Middleton, the future Queen.