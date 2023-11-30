 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 30, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have left ‘poisonous legacy’ with royal racist claims

Piers Morgan rips Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Omid Scobie’s book spills name of racist royals

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, November 30, 2023

File Footage

Piers Morgan dragged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their claims about "supposed racists in the Royal Family" after their pal, Omid Scobie, revisited the topic in his new book Endgame.

The talk show host said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left a "predictable and poisonous legacy" by accusing someone in the royal family of being racist.

According to Sky News Australia, Morgan said, "They knew the power their words would hold and many people across the world took their words at face value.”

Morgan said Britain is still "dealing with the fallout" from Markle's claims, adding, "Clearly neither of them [Harry or Meghan] give a damn about royal protocol or family privacy.”

This comes after a Dutch translation of Scobie’s hotly dropped book revealed the names of people who were curious about Prince Archie’s skin colour to be King Charles III and Kate Middleton.

Meanwhile, TalkTV contributor Esther Krakue said the California-based Royal couple should break their silence over bombshell claims made by their friend.

She said, “What people are forgetting is Meghan wasn’t there for the conversation, the apparently racist conversation … she built her opinion based off what Harry told her.”

“Why would there be concerns about the darkness of the child? You look Puerto Rican,” Krakue added.

Kanye West thrilled after reuniting with Bianca Censori amid marital woes video
Kanye West thrilled after reuniting with Bianca Censori amid marital woes
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry treated just like King Charles by mouthpiece video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry treated just like King Charles by mouthpiece
Brad Pitt ‘doing great’ with Ines de Ramon amid growing issues with his kids
Brad Pitt ‘doing great’ with Ines de Ramon amid growing issues with his kids
Meghan Markle’s name leak of ‘racist royals’ called a revenge plot video
Meghan Markle’s name leak of ‘racist royals’ called a revenge plot
Piers Morgan ‘teaming up’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘punish’ King Charles video
Piers Morgan ‘teaming up’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘punish’ King Charles
Piers Morgan explains reasons for naming Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s racist royal
Piers Morgan explains reasons for naming Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s racist royal
Piers Morgan name drops racist royals who questioned Archie's skin colour
Piers Morgan name drops racist royals who questioned Archie's skin colour
Ben Affleck working with Jennifer Garner’s partner to ‘blend' their families
Ben Affleck working with Jennifer Garner’s partner to ‘blend' their families
Bruce Willis' family dedicated to creating lasting memories amid actor’s illness video
Bruce Willis' family dedicated to creating lasting memories amid actor’s illness
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse ‘excited’ to become parents: ‘Their lives will change!’
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse ‘excited’ to become parents: ‘Their lives will change!’
Prince Harry 'shift in music' as he withheld 'racist royal' name
Prince Harry 'shift in music' as he withheld 'racist royal' name
Omid Scobie to 'show and tell' names of 'racist royals': 'Names are in letters'
Omid Scobie to 'show and tell' names of 'racist royals': 'Names are in letters'