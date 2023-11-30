Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have left ‘poisonous legacy’ with royal racist claims

Piers Morgan rips Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Omid Scobie’s book spills name of racist royals

File Footage

Piers Morgan dragged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their claims about "supposed racists in the Royal Family" after their pal, Omid Scobie, revisited the topic in his new book Endgame.



The talk show host said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left a "predictable and poisonous legacy" by accusing someone in the royal family of being racist.

According to Sky News Australia, Morgan said, "They knew the power their words would hold and many people across the world took their words at face value.”

Morgan said Britain is still "dealing with the fallout" from Markle's claims, adding, "Clearly neither of them [Harry or Meghan] give a damn about royal protocol or family privacy.”

This comes after a Dutch translation of Scobie’s hotly dropped book revealed the names of people who were curious about Prince Archie’s skin colour to be King Charles III and Kate Middleton.

Meanwhile, TalkTV contributor Esther Krakue said the California-based Royal couple should break their silence over bombshell claims made by their friend.

She said, “What people are forgetting is Meghan wasn’t there for the conversation, the apparently racist conversation … she built her opinion based off what Harry told her.”

“Why would there be concerns about the darkness of the child? You look Puerto Rican,” Krakue added.