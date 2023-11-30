Beyoncé appears to shrug off skin-whitening accusations after she shared news snaps

Beyoncé reacts to skin-lightening allegations

It seems the recent skin-lightening rumours don't concern Beyoncé as the global pop icon shared her under-fire platinum-blonde look snaps with JAY-Z.



Appeared in the all-white avatar, the Single Ladies singer sported joggers and hoodies of the same colour. She wore classy sunglasses with a stunning blazer as she shared the photos on Instagram.

In contrast, the Otis rapper wore a full-black outfit, bar T-shirt, and shoes.

Beyoncé previously unveiled her new look at the Renaissance movie premiere, prompting skin-lightening rumours.



Dismissing the allegations, the megastar's mother, Tina Knowles, came to her defense, saying, "I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant self-hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair and wanting to be white."

She continued, "Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days."

Further she wrote on Instagram, "I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white?"

