Thursday, November 30, 2023
Jennifer Garner on kids: 'They are funny and smart'

Jennifer Garner gushes over her children as she opens up about her motherly experience

Jennifer Garner on kids: 'They are funny and smart'

Jennifer Garner has appeared in the latest Netflix comedy film focused on family titled Family Switch. In the process, the actress also opened up about the equation with her family.

Talking to PEOPLE, the Elektra star shared her mother-kids experience, saying, "My kids are funny and they're smart, and they work really hard. And their teenage antics are at the very lowest, G-rated level, so I'm doing okay."

Describing the pressures teenagers face, the mother-of-three shared that she never wanted to switch with her kids like in her Netflix film.

"You know what? I think my kids work so hard, and they have so much pressure on them that I could never even have imagined as a teenager myself," she said. "I'll stay right here in my old lady body, thank you very much."

Earlier, the Daredevil star gushed over's oldest daughter, Violet, aspirations to enter college as she is close to turning eighteen.

During an interview with Live with Kelly and Ripa, the host asked the 51, "Oh wow. And you're on college tours and all that?"

"Yes, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. She's in the middle of all of that," the Alias star responded.

Jennifer shares three children with Ben Affleck. The pair exchanged vows in 2005 but parted ways in 2015.

