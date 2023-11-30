The Dutch translator that is responsible for revealing the names of the two racist royals has just broken her silence

Dutch Translator of Omid Scobie’s Endgame talks naming ‘racist royals’

The Dutch translator that has included names of the racist royals has finally broken her silence over the recent media frenzy.

The translator in question is named Saskia Peeters, and in regards to her decision to include names she said, “As a translator, I translate what is in front of me.”

She also went as far as to add, “the names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them.”

She also drove the point home and admited, “I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch.”

In regards to Scobie’s instance over the fact that he never released any names, the translator said, “I don't know why he would say that.”

“I have been translating for many years. This is the first time anything like this has happened.”

“This is not something I wanted to be involved in. This has been upsetting. I do not want to talk about it much more.”

These claims by the traslator comes after Scobie took to ITV’s airtime and revealed that he ‘never named’ the racist royals in question, due to legal reasons.

“I never submitted a book that had those names in it,” he said at the time.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, as of now, over 5,000 translated copies of Endgame have been recalled, and even bookstores were made to remove the paperback edition from shelves shortly thereafter.