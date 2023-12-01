 
Friday, December 01, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry expressed 'open irritation' when asked about 'racist royals'

Prince Harry became defensive when it came to naming the racist royal

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 01, 2023

Prince Harry expressed open irritation when asked about racist royals
Prince Harry expressed 'open irritation' when asked about 'racist royals'

Prince Harry’s body language saw a visible change upon ‘racist royal’ question.

Speaking to host Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the Duke of Sussex revealed people from his family tried to target son Archie’s skin colour.

Body language expert Judi James tells Mirror.co.uk: "Harry's body language during this brief section of the interview signals emphatic firmness and some open irritation," she told The Mirror.

Judi continued: "Told 'You accused the royal family of racism' his response is instantaneous and unequivocal, suggesting this is a claim he has heard before and planned to answer. He doesn't even wait for the full question, his head begins to shake in denial as the first two letters of the word 'racism' are out of the interviewer's mouth."

She explained: "He sustains eye contact and performs an emphatic mouth clamp with the lips pulled down at the corners as though implying 'end of.' He then adds a verbal 'no' and his expression changes to a smug-looking, mirthless smile that implies clever, superior thinking or points in a debate.”

