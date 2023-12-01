Kate Middleton is 'meant to be kind,' more in trouble than King over 'Endgame'

 
King Charles and Kate Middleton would be impacted the most if Omid Scobie releases the name of ‘racist royals’ in his book.

‘Endgame,’ that is scheduled to hit shelves this year, will drop hints on the names of the royal family members who spoke to Prince Harry about Archie’s skin colour.

Commenting on the damage the book can do, Dr Tessa Dunlop tells Mirror.co.uk: "Will the naming of King Charles and Kate, the Princess of Wales, harm the monarchy? In terms of their individual standing this will blow over, but gendered expectations of women mean that it will damage Kate more.

She adds: "Nowadays, seventy-five year old Charles cuts a bumbling father-figure, gaffes are easier to forgive. Kate can’t hide behind age and stage, which is why the naming of her is so cruel. Ironically given Omid’s support for the Sussexes, it does neither Kate nor Meghan any favours.

She then opined: "Society holds women to higher standards; princesses are meant to be kind, the resurfacing of alleged 'concerns' about skin colour and subsequent semi- disclosures on Oprah cover neither party in glory."

Speaking about the monarchy on the whole, Dr Dunlop added: “More broadly the optics aren’t great: beyond the ‘terribly white’ balcony at the coronation (why couldn’t they have included some pageboys and girls from the Commonwealth?), Buckingham Palace’s admission it is ‘not where it would like to be’ on staff diversity says it all.”

