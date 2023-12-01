 
menu
entertainment
Friday, December 01, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Piers Morgan gives 'low blow,' to monarchy, spills 'guilty party' in 'racist row'

Piers Morgan has gotten himself in trouble after naming the racist royals

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 01, 2023

Piers Morgan gives low blow, to monarchy, spills guilty party in racist row
Piers Morgan gives 'low blow,' to monarchy, spills 'guilty party' in 'racist row'

Piers Morgan is called out for naming the two ‘racist royals’ who commented upon the skin colour of Prince Archie.

In his show this week, Piers blatantly spoke about the names of two family members who raised concerns whether Archie will be dark.

Blaming the damage also on the Royal Family, historian Dr Tessa Dunlop tells the Mirror: "It feels like a low blow – one that even Harry and Meghan in their hour of pain, post-royal family departure, couldn't bring themselves to deliver - the names of the two individuals who allegedly expressed concerns about the skin colour of Meghan's unborn child.

"It took Omid Scobie, another royal hack, but one unusually on the side of the Sussexes, to denote that bomb – albeit in error via a Dutch translation of his book. Then a 'shock-jock' (yes Piers, I am shocked) smeared the filth across the British mainstream media.

She then adds: “Will the naming of the 'guilty' party harm the monarchy? In terms of their individual standing, this will blow over.”

Speaking about royal author Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, the expert continued: "Omid's book is yet another reminder that the monarchy did not do enough to protect Meghan, Britain’s first working royal woman of colour, from racist smears. We will with never know the truth of that exchange about unborn Archie – I expect the Royal family will stick to 'recollections may vary' - but a constructive conversation with the couple about their concerns is long overdue.”

"More broadly the optics aren’t great: beyond the ‘terribly white’ balcony at the coronation (why couldn’t they have included some pageboys and girls from the Commonwealth?), Buckingham Palace’s admission it is ‘not where it would like to be’ on staff diversity says it all,” she noted.

Hall & Oates clash in court over alleged attempted music sale
Hall & Oates clash in court over alleged attempted music sale
Kate Middleton is 'meant to be kind,' more in trouble than King over 'Endgame'
Kate Middleton is 'meant to be kind,' more in trouble than King over 'Endgame'
Selena Gomez unveils surprising food preferences, cooking passion
Selena Gomez unveils surprising food preferences, cooking passion
King Charles to focus on 'world burning up,' instead of Omid Scobie
King Charles to focus on 'world burning up,' instead of Omid Scobie
Omid Scobie says 'controversial' book 'Endgame' has generated 'unfair attacks' on him
Omid Scobie says 'controversial' book 'Endgame' has generated 'unfair attacks' on him
Ryan Reynolds reminisces with Anna Faris on actress's 47th birthday video
Ryan Reynolds reminisces with Anna Faris on actress's 47th birthday
Tom Holland on 'Spider-Man 4': 'I won't make another one'
Tom Holland on 'Spider-Man 4': 'I won't make another one'
Kate Middleton 'detached' to world like Queen Elizabeth II: 'Never puts foot wrong'
Kate Middleton 'detached' to world like Queen Elizabeth II: 'Never puts foot wrong'
Paul Walker's brother Cody opens up about coping with actor's untimely death
Paul Walker's brother Cody opens up about coping with actor's untimely death
Taylor Swift jets across continents for Beyoncé's big night
Taylor Swift jets across continents for Beyoncé's big night
The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan passes away at 65
The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan passes away at 65
Prince Harry expressed 'open irritation' when asked about 'racist royals'
Prince Harry expressed 'open irritation' when asked about 'racist royals'