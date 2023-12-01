 
menu
entertainment
Friday, December 01, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jay-Z donates autographed memorabilia for Brooklyn Public Library auction

The Book of HOV that was unveiled on July and has already earned over 60,000 views

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, December 01, 2023

Jay-Z donates autographed memorabilia for Brooklyn Public Library auction 

The American rapper and record producer Jay-Z has recently won hearts by donating a handpicked collection of his memorabilia items for auction in a bid to benefit the Brooklyn public library.

The 53-year-old iconic rapper donated his autographed memorabilia collection via his company Roc Nation and according to People Magazine, the auction of the donated collection is being done through Christie's auction house.

It was revealed that case and it's item will be displayed for auction between December 1 to December 5 at NYC's Christie's Rockefeller Center.

Beyoncé's husband's donated case include 13 unique elements including 13 unique metal library cards featuring art from his solo studio albums, a bookmark made of metal and a library card commemorating The Book of HOV.

Jay-Z's donation comes amid the museum getting ready to exhibit Big Pumpin' artists book titled The Book of HOV that was unveiled on July and has earned over 60,000 views.

According to the library president Linda Johnson, "thousands of new patrons have visited Central Library to see The Book of HOV and be inspired by Jay-Z's extraordinary journey from Brooklyn to the world stage."

Linda expressed gratitude to the rapper's fans and his company's support, stating, "We are grateful for the continued support and generosity of Roc Nation and Jaz-Z fans across the world." 

Meghan Markle reacts to claims she leaked King Charles letters to Omid Scobie
Meghan Markle reacts to claims she leaked King Charles letters to Omid Scobie
Paris Hilton opens up about why she opted for surrogacy: ‘A difficult decision to make’
Paris Hilton opens up about why she opted for surrogacy: ‘A difficult decision to make’
Piers Morgan gives 'low blow,' to monarchy, spills 'guilty party' in 'racist row'
Piers Morgan gives 'low blow,' to monarchy, spills 'guilty party' in 'racist row'
Hall & Oates clash in court over alleged attempted music sale
Hall & Oates clash in court over alleged attempted music sale
Kate Middleton is 'meant to be kind,' more in trouble than King over 'Endgame'
Kate Middleton is 'meant to be kind,' more in trouble than King over 'Endgame'
Selena Gomez unveils surprising food preferences, cooking passion
Selena Gomez unveils surprising food preferences, cooking passion
King Charles to focus on 'world burning up,' instead of Omid Scobie
King Charles to focus on 'world burning up,' instead of Omid Scobie
Omid Scobie says 'controversial' book 'Endgame' has generated 'unfair attacks' on him
Omid Scobie says 'controversial' book 'Endgame' has generated 'unfair attacks' on him
Ryan Reynolds reminisces with Anna Faris on actress's 47th birthday video
Ryan Reynolds reminisces with Anna Faris on actress's 47th birthday
Tom Holland on 'Spider-Man 4': 'I won't make another one'
Tom Holland on 'Spider-Man 4': 'I won't make another one'
Kate Middleton 'detached' to world like Queen Elizabeth II: 'Never puts foot wrong'
Kate Middleton 'detached' to world like Queen Elizabeth II: 'Never puts foot wrong'
Paul Walker's brother Cody opens up about coping with actor's untimely death
Paul Walker's brother Cody opens up about coping with actor's untimely death