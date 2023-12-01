The Book of HOV that was unveiled on July and has already earned over 60,000 views

Jay-Z donates autographed memorabilia for Brooklyn Public Library auction

The American rapper and record producer Jay-Z has recently won hearts by donating a handpicked collection of his memorabilia items for auction in a bid to benefit the Brooklyn public library.



The 53-year-old iconic rapper donated his autographed memorabilia collection via his company Roc Nation and according to People Magazine, the auction of the donated collection is being done through Christie's auction house.

It was revealed that case and it's item will be displayed for auction between December 1 to December 5 at NYC's Christie's Rockefeller Center.

Beyoncé's husband's donated case include 13 unique elements including 13 unique metal library cards featuring art from his solo studio albums, a bookmark made of metal and a library card commemorating The Book of HOV.

Jay-Z's donation comes amid the museum getting ready to exhibit Big Pumpin' artists book titled The Book of HOV that was unveiled on July and has earned over 60,000 views.

According to the library president Linda Johnson, "thousands of new patrons have visited Central Library to see The Book of HOV and be inspired by Jay-Z's extraordinary journey from Brooklyn to the world stage."

Linda expressed gratitude to the rapper's fans and his company's support, stating, "We are grateful for the continued support and generosity of Roc Nation and Jaz-Z fans across the world."