Friday, December 01, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton, Prince William share stunning video amid Omid Scobie's claims

Kate Middleton and Prince William said, “The joy this evening brings reminds us why its continued support for the arts and entertainment industry is so important”

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 01, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William share stunning video amid Omid Scobie's claims

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday, their first public appearance since royal expert Omid Scobie’s book Endgame made fresh claims about the royal family.

The royal couple were joined by their fellow royal counterparts, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, they shared their video from the event and wrote, “What a show! A huge thanks to all the performers and everyone behind-the-scenes for making the Royal Variety Performance happen.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William further said, “The joy this evening brings reminds us why its continued support for the arts and entertainment industry is so important.”

Earlier, as they walked into their golden box, the couple received a standing ovation.

Kate and William then stood for the National Anthem alongside Victoria and Prince Daniel.

