Friday, December 01, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton shares first public comments amid royal race row

Kate Middleton attended the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday with Prince William

William Blythe Haynes

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton looked stunning in her first public appearance since Omid Scobie’s book Endgame was released on Tuesday.

The Dutch version of Scobie’s book reportedly also named alleged royals in race row.

Kate attended the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday with Prince William.

Also Read: Kate Middleton, Prince William snub questions about Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’

The royal couple were joined by Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel.

As they attended the Royal Variety performance, Prince William and Kate also met 95-year-old Daphne Selfe, the world’s oldest supermodel.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress, meeting the royals at the venue’s entrance, said that the future queen was tall, and Kate laughed: “I have high heels on, I’m cheating.”

Commenting on it, the Independent UK reported, William added: “I don’t have high heels on, not yet.”

Read More: Meghan Markle reacts to claims she leaked King Charles letters to Omid Scobie

Prince William also told Selfe over the cold temperatures in the entrance hall: “They left you in the coldest part of the building, I’m sorry about that.”

Later, the future king and queen received a standing ovation as they walked into their golden box.

Kate Middleton and Prince William then stood for the National Anthem alongside Victoria and Prince Daniel.

