Piers Morgan had claimed Omid Scobie details in his book with info he can only have got from Meghan Markle or her pals

Meghan Markle reacts to claims she leaked King Charles letters to Omid Scobie

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has finally reacted to the rumours she leaked King Charles letters to royal expert Omid Scobie.



Royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan and Prince Harry claims in his bombshell book Endgame how she and King Charles exchanged letters after the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that an unnamed royal had "concerns and conversations about how dark" her child's "skin might be when he's born."

Also Read: Piers Morgan gives 'low blow,' to monarchy, spills 'guilty party' in 'racist row'

According to reports, the private letters exchanged between Meghan and King Charles reveal the “senior” royal who expressed concerns about Archie’s skin color.

Now, royal expert Rebecca English has tweeted, “Re the royal race row story, The Daily Telegraph reports tonight that sources close to the Duchess of Sussex insist she had ‘never intended them to be publicly identified’ and that the letter ‘was not leaked to Mr Scobie by anyone in her camp’.

Earlier, Piers Morgan had claimed, “Scobie’s obviously lying (again). I’m told the two names in the Dutch edition match the names of the alleged ‘racists’ cited in the Meghan/Charles letter exchange post-Oprah, which Scobie details in his book with info he can only have got from Ms Markle or her pals.”



