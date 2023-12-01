Kate Middleton and Prince William attended Royal Variety Performance in London on Thursday

Kate Middleton, Prince William snub questions about Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the annual Royal Variety Performance in London on Thursday, November 30.



It was their first public appearance since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie’s Dutch version of Endgame disclosed the names in royal race row.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden also attended the Royal Variety Performance with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to Us Weekly, the future king and queen ignored questions about Scobie’s book and its aftermath.

The reporter asked Prince William as the couple exited their car and entered the event, “Your Royal Highness, have you got a comment about Omid Scobie’s book?”

The Prince of Wales ignored the question.

The reporter asked again, “Did you watch the Piers Morgan show last night, Your Royal Highnesses?”

The royal couple also snubbed the second question.