Swedish royals thank Prince William, Kate Middleton for ‘lovely show’

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden attended the Royal Variety Performance with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Royal Albert Hall on Thursday night.



The Swedish royal couple has thanked the Prince and Princess of Wales for the ‘lovely show.’

The future king and queen of Britain turned to Instagram and shared the video from the event and wrote, “What a show! A huge thanks to all the performers and everyone behind-the-scenes for making the Royal Variety Performance happen.”

Commenting on Kate and William’s post, Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel said, “Thanks for a lovely show!”



Later, they shared photos from the show on their own social media which is translated as, “The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel were last night the guests of the Prince of Wales at the Royal Variety Performance in the Royal Albert Hall.

“The gala performance is given annually to benefit British cultural practitioners. After the gala, the Crown Princess and the Prince met the artists, among others Cher.”



