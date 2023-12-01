 
Friday, December 01, 2023
Melanie Walker

‘Barbie’ actor Simu Liu makes “gutted” announcement

Simu Liu blamed his "health scare" for the stepback and disclosed that he will be staying at his home

Melanie Walker

Friday, December 01, 2023

Simu Liu has made a “gutted” statement on his social media regarding Disney’s Candlelight Processional.

The 34-year-old actor took to his Instagram stories and announced that he will no longer be a part of this year’s performance due to health issues.

“For those who were looking forward to seeing me, know that I was equally looking forward to being a part of your holidays. The health of myself and my family are of paramount importance to me,” he wrote.

Moreover, he blamed his "health scares" that had forced him to make the “decision to stay home.” Teasing his fans that he might make it next year, Simu penned: “Let’s all keep fingers crossed for 2024!”

He was due to narrate the Candlelight Processional, which retells the Christmas narrative with an orchestra, the Voices of Liberty choir, and a celebrity narrator, from November 30 to December 2.

Moreover, singer-songwriter Bart Millard will be replacing the Barbie actor.

He wrote on his social media: "Got the last minute call yesterday to fly to Orlando to narrate the Epcot Candlelight processional tonight, Friday and Saturday. You don’t have to ask me twice to come tell the story of the birth of Jesus!!!!”

