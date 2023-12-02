Jennifer Garner takes a thinly-veiled dig at Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Garner, who is currently dating John Miller, has seemingly mocked Jennifer Lopez for her remarks about Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck shares three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with his Daredevil co-star and ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who is currently dating John Miller, an American businessman.

In her latest interview with People, Jennifer Garner has spilled the beans on the antics of her teenage kids while speaking about her latest comedy flick Family Switch, which has just been released on the streaming platform Netflix.

Speaking of the new movie, in which Jennifer stars along with Ed Helms, Jennifer professed that she went to her kids to ask them "a bunch of questions" which would help her in depicting the behavior of a youngster in the project.

Doting about her children, the proud mom of three claimed, "My kids are funny and they're smart, and they work really hard."

Before signing off, the actress tickled some ribs and said, "You know what? I think my kids work so hard, and they have so much pressure on them that I could never even have imagined as a teenager myself. I'll stay right here in my old lady body, thank you very much."

As fans will know, these ‘witty’ remarks are made by Garner after reports of a feud between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surfaced on the internet.

As per the findings in these reports, Jennifer Lopez previously allegedly started an argument with Ben over their house’s hygiene and called him “lazy.”