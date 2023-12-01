Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's new snap leave fans baffled: Pic

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confuse fans in latest pics clicked during a walk in Santa Monica, Los Angeles

Photo Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck new photos leave fans baffled

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making headlines with their public display of affection (PDA) over and over again.

Just a few days ago the celebrity couple, which is also known as Bennifer by its fans, was spotted adoring each other during a shopping outing.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez packs on PDA with Ben Affleck amid new album release

This came out after the Get on The Floor hitmaker dropped the teaser for her newest album, This is Me …Now.

According to Page Six in the latest pictures the beau's can be seen smooching each other during a romantic morning stroll in Los Angeles.

Oozing chemistry on the roads of Santa Monica, Ben and Jennifer were all smiles and kisses for each other.

During this romantic outing, the Gone Girl actor rocked a gray puffer jacket over a matching pull-over. Meanwhile, the A-listed songstress donned a cream-toned sweater with sky blue colored wide-legged jeans. She perfected the casual look with bright white sneakers and a pair of black shades.

While the loved-up duo set couple goals, fans couldn’t help but notice the reflection of Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner in Lopez.

Taking to the comments sections, several fans compared Jennifer’s sun-kissed look to that of the Daredevil’s actress.

A fan commented on the picture, “I Thought that was Jennifer Gardner! Yikes.” (sic)

“Ha ha I thought it was his ex wife Jennifer Gardner … twinning,” (sic) joked another user.

A third added, “literally thought that was jennifer garner tho.”





Read More: Jennifer Lopez channeling inner 'Garner' to win Ben Affleck back?

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer Lopez was spotted looking like Garner earlier too because of her ensemble outside of a drinking establishment.