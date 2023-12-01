 
menu
entertainment
Friday, December 01, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's new snap leave fans baffled: Pic

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confuse fans in latest pics clicked during a walk in Santa Monica, Los Angeles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 01, 2023

Photo Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck new photos leave fans baffled
Photo Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck new photos leave fans baffled

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making headlines with their public display of affection (PDA) over and over again.

Just a few days ago the celebrity couple, which is also known as Bennifer by its fans, was spotted adoring each other during a shopping outing.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez packs on PDA with Ben Affleck amid new album release

This came out after the Get on The Floor hitmaker dropped the teaser for her newest album, This is Me …Now.

According to Page Six  in the latest pictures the beau's can be seen smooching each other during a romantic morning stroll in Los Angeles.

Oozing chemistry on the roads of Santa Monica, Ben and Jennifer were all smiles and kisses for each other.

During this romantic outing, the Gone Girl actor rocked a gray puffer jacket over a matching pull-over. Meanwhile, the A-listed songstress donned a cream-toned sweater with sky blue colored wide-legged jeans. She perfected the casual look with bright white sneakers and a pair of black shades. 

While the loved-up duo set couple goals, fans couldn’t help but notice the reflection of Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner in Lopez.

Taking to the comments sections, several fans compared Jennifer’s sun-kissed look to that of the Daredevil’s actress.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflecks new snap leave fans baffled: Pic

A fan commented on the picture, “I Thought that was Jennifer Gardner! Yikes.” (sic)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflecks new snap leave fans baffled: Pic

“Ha ha I thought it was his ex wife Jennifer Gardner … twinning,” (sic) joked another user.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflecks new snap leave fans baffled: Pic

A third added, “literally thought that was jennifer garner tho.”


Read More: Jennifer Lopez channeling inner 'Garner' to win Ben Affleck back?

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer Lopez was spotted looking like Garner earlier too because of her ensemble outside of a drinking establishment.

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on social media after ‘Endgame’ release
Princess Eugenie breaks silence on social media after ‘Endgame’ release
Swedish royals thank Prince William, Kate Middleton for ‘lovely show’
Swedish royals thank Prince William, Kate Middleton for ‘lovely show’
Kylie Jenner spoils her dogs with diamond collars & spa days
Kylie Jenner spoils her dogs with diamond collars & spa days
Taylor Swift's rep calls out tabloid fueling Joe Alwyn marriage rumors
Taylor Swift's rep calls out tabloid fueling Joe Alwyn marriage rumors
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive strong warning after ‘Endgame’ release
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive strong warning after ‘Endgame’ release
Prince William sends message to Harry, Meghan he’s proud of Kate Middleton
Prince William sends message to Harry, Meghan he’s proud of Kate Middleton
King Charles talks about Lilibet, Archie for first time amid royal race row
King Charles talks about Lilibet, Archie for first time amid royal race row
Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of making Pax write scathing Father’s Day post
Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of making Pax write scathing Father’s Day post
King Charles, Princess Kate to take legal action amid racism allegations: Insider
King Charles, Princess Kate to take legal action amid racism allegations: Insider
Kate Middleton, Prince William share stunning video amid Omid Scobie’s claims video
Kate Middleton, Prince William share stunning video amid Omid Scobie’s claims
Prince Harry is jealous of people who work hard for their success video
Prince Harry is jealous of people who work hard for their success
King Charles jokes about his birthday amid Omid Scobie’s claims
King Charles jokes about his birthday amid Omid Scobie’s claims