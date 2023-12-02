 
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Mason Hughes

Lana Del Rey serenades fans with stunning cover of John Denver's classic song

The cover is one of several songs the Video Games singer has released since her ninth studio album arrived in March

Mason Hughes

Music sensation Lana Del Rey fans are going wild as their favourite singer has released her new single, an opening track to her most recently album. 

Lana made a reference to John Denver in her song as she sang folk music legend's 1971 classic Take Me Home, Country Roads.

According to People Magazine, the 28-year-old songstress with her exceptional vocal prowess lend beautifully to the Americana favourite off Denver's fourth solo album, Poems, Prayers and Promises. The song has a cathartic finish as a choir of voices join in toward the end created a perfect melody for the song.

The publication states that the song seems like a perfect fit for singer like Lana who always yearns for a simple and sweet kind of domesticity.

Take Me Home, Country Roads arrives several months after the hitmaker sang about the Leaving on a Jet Plane artist on “The Grants".

The cover is one of several songs the Video Games singer has released since her ninth studio album arrived in March. 

Last month (October), Lana joined forces with Irish singer-songwriter Holly Macve to release Suburban House, and in May, the songstress dropped Say Yes to Heaven which was first recorded during the sessions for 2014’s Ultraviolence and scrapped at the time. 

