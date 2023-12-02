The rapper has already served in prison on charges of possession of firearm and ammunition in December 2019

Lil Wayne former bodyguard files lawsuit over alleged 2021 altercation

Rapper Lil Wayne has found himself in legal trouble as his former security member filed a lawsuit against the 41-year-old for allegedly punching the guard and then threatening him with a gun.

According to Daily Mail, the documents obtained by TMZ, Lil Wayne's former bodyguard named Christian has sued the rapper for allegedly brandishing a semiautomatic rifle during a 2021 incident and then threatening to shoot him.

The plaintiff claims that during the altercation two years ago that happened at Wayne's Hidden Hills, CA home, the hitmaker punched him in the ear as well.

These serious allegations have been denied by the rapper as the sources close to 6 Foot 7 Foot singer revealed that the alleged incident never took place, adding that the rapper never even owned a gun.

Christian is looking for compensatory and punitive damages as he claims that he has incurred medical expenses, lost wages, and suffered emotional distress due to the alleged altercation.

The rapper has already served in prison on charges of possession of firearm and ammunition in December 2019 and it further exacerbated the effects of fear from Wayne's gun threat.

Lil Wayne already had a felony gun conviction dating back to 2009.