 
menu
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Lil Wayne former bodyguard files lawsuit over alleged 2021 altercation

The rapper has already served in prison on charges of possession of firearm and ammunition in December 2019

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Lil Wayne former bodyguard files lawsuit over alleged 2021 altercation
Lil Wayne former bodyguard files lawsuit over alleged 2021 altercation

Rapper Lil Wayne has found himself in legal trouble as his former security member filed a lawsuit against the 41-year-old for allegedly punching the guard and then threatening him with a gun.

According to Daily Mail, the documents obtained by TMZ, Lil Wayne's former bodyguard named Christian has sued the rapper for allegedly brandishing a semiautomatic rifle during a 2021 incident and then threatening to shoot him.

The plaintiff claims that during the altercation two years ago that happened at Wayne's Hidden Hills, CA home, the hitmaker punched him in the ear as well.

These serious allegations have been denied by the rapper as the sources close to 6 Foot 7 Foot singer revealed that the alleged incident never took place, adding that the rapper never even owned a gun.

Christian is looking for compensatory and punitive damages as he claims that he has incurred medical expenses, lost wages, and suffered emotional distress due to the alleged altercation.

The rapper has already served in prison on charges of possession of firearm and ammunition in December 2019 and it further exacerbated the effects of fear from Wayne's gun threat.

Lil Wayne already had a felony gun conviction dating back to 2009.

Dwayne Johnson opens up about balancing stardom, daddy duties video
Dwayne Johnson opens up about balancing stardom, daddy duties
Lana Del Rey serenades fans with stunning cover of John Denver's classic song video
Lana Del Rey serenades fans with stunning cover of John Denver's classic song
Chris Hemsworth appears completely unrecognizable in new Mad Max movie
Chris Hemsworth appears completely unrecognizable in new Mad Max movie
Beyoncé drops surprise song 'My House' to celebrate Renaissance Tour movie debut
Beyoncé drops surprise song 'My House' to celebrate Renaissance Tour movie debut
Jamie Foxx sexual assault accuser pleads for anonymity
Jamie Foxx sexual assault accuser pleads for anonymity
Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy join forces for another Barbenheimer phenomena
Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy join forces for another Barbenheimer phenomena
Rolling Stones celebrate 60 years with epic 2024 North America tour
Rolling Stones celebrate 60 years with epic 2024 North America tour
Jamie Lynn gives Britney Spears another reason for 'disappointment' after quitting?
Jamie Lynn gives Britney Spears another reason for 'disappointment' after quitting?
Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians’ gift to her baby girl video
Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians’ gift to her baby girl
David Beckham expects big reward for his loyalty to Royal Family?
David Beckham expects big reward for his loyalty to Royal Family?
Doja Cat pens apology to New Jersey crowd
Doja Cat pens apology to New Jersey crowd
Kanye West, Bianca Censori don’t plan on returning to America
Kanye West, Bianca Censori don’t plan on returning to America