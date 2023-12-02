Macaulay Culkin was honoured with a beautiful speech by his 'Home Alone' mom Catherine O'Hara at the event

‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin gets emotional at Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling

Macaulay Culkin, famed for playing the icnonic role of Kevin McCallister in Home Alone franchise, could not hold back his tears on receiving a much-deserved star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.



To make the moment for the actor extra special, the honour was announced by his on-screen mom, Catherine O'Hara, who also delivered a heartfelt speech for McCallister.

The reunion brought tears to McCallister’s eyes as he was seen wiping away his tears after O’Hara delivered her emotional speech for her reel-life son.

“Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation,” she said. “The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin.”

“Yes, he had a most excellent script and a wonderful director,” she added, “But it is Macaulay’s perfect performance as Kevin McCallister that gave us that little everyboy on an extraordinary adventure.”

“I know you worked really hard,” she said while facing McCallister, adding, “I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do.”

“It was really as if we’d ambushed this real little boy named Kevin to make a movie and he just went along with it for the fun of it,” O’Hara continued.

O’Hara praised the child star for bringing his “sweet and twisted, yet totally relatable sense of humor to every project he does,” adding, “It's a sign of intelligence in a child and a key to survival at any age.”

“Macaulay, congratulations,” she said, “You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you.”