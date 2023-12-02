Kanye West wife Bianca Censori faces potential Dubai ban over 'insanely revealing outfit’

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori fans believe she would get arrested in Dubai over her fashion choice

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori may trigger another nation to call their police for their arrests with the latter’s “insanely revealing outfits.”



Amid their Dubai trip, the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, and the Yeezy designer, attended fashion designer Amina Muaddi’s first pop-up store opening in the Middle East.

For the event, Kanye chose to wear a long black leather trench coat with a black hoodie, matching pants, and sneakers, while Bianca donned rather odd attire.

Bianca was captured wearing a sheer gray top featuring a large stuffed animal in front of her body along with a brownish furry hat larger than her head.

Since their pictures went viral on the internet, fans of the couple have been expressing their worries as they believe Bianca might get banned from Dubai.

"That's an insanely revealing outfit. Do you think she'll get banned from the country?" one fan wrote on social media, according to The Sun.

"Rules are strict in these countries for women,” one penned while another added, "I’ve seen a few news articles of people being arrested for being drunk and kissing in public in Dubai.”

"I would definitely feel uncomfortable being in such a revealing outfit,” a third person chimed.

Another comment read, "If it’s a private residence/club, I think she should be okay…but not in public. There'd be consequences."