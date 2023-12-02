 
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Stranger Things' season 5: THESE characters won't return

'Stranger Things' creator Ross Duffer has has revealed which characters won't be returning in season 5

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 02, 2023

‘Stranger Things’ creator Ross Duffer has has revealed which characters wont be returning in season 5
‘Stranger Things’ creator Ross Duffer has has revealed which characters won't be returning in season 5

As the fifth and final season of Stranger Things looms on the horizon, series co-creator Ross Duffer recently paid tribute to a couple of these fallen favorites on social media.

In some recent Instagram stories, Duffer posted pictures of memorial stones honoring Billy Hargrove and Barbara Holland. Billy's stone had flowers and the nickname "Sweet William", a touching nod to the character portrayed by Dacre Montgomery. Barbara's, played by Shannon Purser, simply said "RIP Barb Holland" along with a crying emoji. Both characters met tragic ends relatively early - Barbara in season one and Billy in season three. 

Most recently, Eddie Munson also captured audiences over his brief appearance in season four. Joseph Quinn's guitar-shredding metalhead gave his life trying to defeat the villains of the Upside Down. 

Meanwhile, the final season of the fan-favorite show was set to begin filming in summer 2023 but got delayed due to the WAG and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Since the strikes have ended now, the production on the show has resumed. 

On the red carpet for the BoxLunch Gala honoring Feeding America, David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper in the show, said: “I mean, we got to film that last season of ‘Stranger Things,’ don’t we? I got to be down there, like, in a couple of days. We got to get going — we’re late.”

