Emily Blunt has been married to John Krasinski for 10 years who played the role of Jim in sitcom 'The Office'

How Emily Blunt feels about ‘The Office’ fandom being hungover Jim & Pam

Emily Blunt recently revealed how The Office fans still snub her when she’s out with John Krasinski.

The NBC comedy ended years ago, however, its fandom is still not over the fictional romance between Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer).

The Oppenheimer actress revealed on the latest episode of Variety's Awards Circuit podcast that fans aren’t always happy to see her out with John, who is her husband of 13 years.

"Do you know how many people still yell out, 'I wish you were with Pam!' like when I'm walking next to him? ‘'Where's Pam?' I'm like, 'She's not here!'" said the 40-year-old actress.

The host asked her if she’s friends with Jenna, to which Emily replied: "She's the best. She's one of our dearest friends. We love Jenna."

Back in 2020, the 49-year-old actress also claimed that she has a hard time explaining to people that she and John are not a real life couple.

"People don't know how John and I are not a couple in real life. They don't understand it,” Jenna told Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the series. Moreover, she claimed that it’s almost like telling little kids that there is no Santa.

John married Emily in 2010 while Jenna, who was previously with James Gunn from 2000 to 2008, tied the knot with writer and director Lee Kirk the same year.