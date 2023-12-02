Kim Kardashian gives away ‘American Horror Story’ spoilers

Kim Kardashian has seemingly 'leaked' ‘American Horror Story’ spoilers in new 'The Kardashians' episode

Kim Kardashian is a successful entertainer and entrepreneur focused on fashion; she founded SKIMS. Apart from her global famous reality show The Kardashians, she tried her hand at acting by appearing in the anthology series American Horror Story this year.

While fans were excited to see her new role, they suspect the show's producers may feel differently.

In the season 4 finale of her reality show, Kardashian featured her time filming AHS including saying each episode has a "new director, new energy, and different pace." She found it more challenging work than expected.

The finale allegedly included a spoiler scene showing Kardashian on a beach having a friendly conversation and embrace with actress Emma Roberts, who then departs.

After, Kardashian was seen pretending to call someone. She also spoke to producers when cameras weren't rolling. However, there were no interviews with Roberts or producers featured on her reality show.

In a since deleted Reddit thread, one person asked: “I wonder how annoyed the producers of AHS are with Kim for blowing up some of the plot of that show?”

Another echoed: “The second half debuts after XMAS and they deffo gave away some details they should have.”

No one likes spoilers, especially producers after one may have been leaked. While fans remain excited, the AHS team likely feels otherwise about details of their anthology series being shared publicly.