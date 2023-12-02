Omid Scobie discusses Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury in his book ‘Endgame’

Prince William will always be haunted by his alleged affair with Rose Hanbury

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend, Omid Scobie, claimed that William, the Prince of Wales, will always be haunted by the rumours of his affair with Rose Hanbury.



In an interview, the royal author said that even though the rumours were false, they will never go away as Prince William chose to avoid to address the topic.

"Unfortunately, if a rumor's left to kind of do its own thing it can run 20 laps around the world before you even think about what [and] how you want to kind of address it," Scobie said, as per OK! Magazine.

Hanbury, a former model, was a close friend William and his wife, Kate Middleton. It was reported that the Prince of Wales had an affair when the Princess was expecting their third child, Prince Louis.

The news of their fling was made public in 2019. In fact, since then, Hanbury has been referred to as the “love rival” to Kate and William and there have been reports that the Palace and the Princess asked her husband to remove her from his circle of friends.

"They never addressed it, so those rumors will never go away even though there's no truth to suggest that they are true," Scobie added.

In his explosive release Endgame, Scobie said he was “careful” while writing about the alleged affair as he could not find evidence to suggest the rumours were true.

"I was very careful in the book to really focus on this, as the allegations against William, Kate's and their fallout with Rose Hanbury," he explained.

"For legal reasons, there are so many things that one can't go into but I thought it was really important, even if a rumor is a rumor."

"And I really don't see proof that there is more to this than just a tittle-tattle, you know. I thought it was really interesting to analyze how the palace dealt with that."