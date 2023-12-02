 
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Euphoria producer Kevin Turen's cause of death revealed

Euphoria producer Kevin Turen died behind the wheel of his car at age 44

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Euphoria producer Kevin Turen died behind the wheel of his car at age 44
Euphoria producer Kevin Turen died behind the wheel of his car at age 44 

Euphoria producer Kevin Turen reportedly "died from heart failure" while driving his Tesla on a California highway, according to a US outlet.

The 44-year-old allegedly became incapacitated and his 10-year-old son had to steer the car in autopilot to safety. The boy called 911 after pulling over.

On November 12, Kevin's father confirmed his death. His friend Jay Penske, CEO of PMC, called Kevin "one of Hollywood's brightest rising stars" with "a profound sense of loss" for his family.

Born in Manhattan, Kevin studied at Columbia University before breaking into film and TV. His producing debut was 2005's Wassup Rockers.

He went on to produce titles like Operation Endgame, written by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and films starring Richard Gere and Robert Redford. Kevin also produced two other Levinson movies and worked closely until his passing.

Despite success, Kevin's "greatest passion was his family and friends," wrote Jay Penske, CEO of PMC and a friend of the late producer. 

"He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today,” he added.

