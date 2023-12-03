 
Sunday, December 03, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Irina Shayk reveals why she wanted to be 'a boy'

Irina Shayk, who is a Russian supermodel, discloses her true ambitions and interests she had before embracing the profession of modelling

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Photo Irina Shayk reveals why she wanted to be "a boy"

Irina Shayk opens up about how she had always struggled with keeping up with the conventional feminine attributes.

In a recent interview with Elle, Irina Shayk revisited the old times when she used to run from the stereotypical standards of a woman in society before embracing her feminine side.

Kicking off the conversation, Irina told the interviewer that she was one of the two daughters of a coal miner in Yemanzhelinsk, a small town in Russia.

The 37-year-old model then weighed in on her ambitions and interests revealing that she never aspired to become a supermodel.

She also disclosed, “My dad had always wanted to have a boy.”

The beauty mogul went on to tell the publication that she felt uncomfortable in her own body.

Irina said, “I always thought I was born in the wrong body.”

Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend also mentioned, “I hated being a girl. I remember fights with my mom; she wanted to dress me in something flowery. I wanted dark colors and something solid. It wasn’t that I wanted to be a boy, but I felt like, ‘I don’t belong to my body.’”

Later in the conversation, Irina told the interviewer that she never related to her sister because she was into beauty and glamour whereas Irina felt “completely opposite.”

Before signing off, she also addressed that in her childhood she liked her lips smaller and used to clamp down on them to achieve this goal. 

