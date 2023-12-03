 
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Mason Hughes

Jeremy agreed to get tested for alcohol daily in order to spend time with his daughters

Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Jeremy Allen White shares hug with ex Addison Timlin amid Rosalia romance

Jeremy Allen White, famously known for his roles in The Bear and Shameless, has recently stunned his fans as the actor was spotted sharing a hug with his ex Addison Timlin amid reports of his romance with Spanish singer Rosalia.

The 32-year-old actor reunited with his ex and two young daughters at a park on Friday.

The estranged couple enjoyed some quality family time with their daughters: Ezer, 4 and Dolores, 2, in Los Angeles as they continue co-parenting.

According to Daily Mail, the pair shared a big hug before saying goodbye to each other. It comes after the star actor recently agreed to several stipulations in his custody agreement with Timlin. 

He agreed to get tested for alcohol daily in order to spend time with his daughters. According to court docs obtained by TMZ, if alcohol gets detected in Jeremy's blood, he'll undergo another test 15 minutes later but if the retest comes out to be positive, his custodial rights will be revoked.

The actor's family outing comes amidst the reports of confirmation of his romance with Rosalia.

US Weekly quoted a source revealing to the publication, "They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently."

