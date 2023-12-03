Meghan Markle told 'Arche skin colour' talks are not 'racism'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are told their problem is not racism

Broadcaster Sir Trevor Phillips shares his two cents about the scandal and seemingly defends the senior Royal Family members for speaking about Archie’s complexion ahead of his birth.

Phillips said: "It's unlikely we're going to spend much time on that because I'll be absolutely frank and say I think it's a nonsense story.

He adds: "I think that there is no family of colour anywhere in the entire world where that conversation doesn't take place.

"I have a grandson who is absolutely gorgeous and delicious, I wish I could show you a photograph of him, and of course we as a family talk about whether is he going to look more like his mother, who looks like me, or his father, who is of Puerto Rican heritage,” adds Phillips.

"In the same way that I guess your family might talk about what hair colour, what eye colour. We all have the same hair colour. The thing that is different about us is skin colour,” he notes.

The comes after British journalist, Piers Morgan, named alleged family members who were worried about the skin colour of the Sussex child.