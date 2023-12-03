 
Sunday, December 03, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles losing control in '29 hours' after Omid Scobie 'Endgame'

King Charles is upset over his alleged comments on Prince Archie

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 03, 2023

King Charles losing control in 29 hours after Omid Scobie Endgame

Buckingham Palace is reportedly in panic as King Charles is under fire for unruly behaviour towards grandson, Prince Archie.’

Royal commentator Daniela Elser says the King has "lost control in 29 hours.”

She adds that the monarch "energetically bangs the climate crisis drum in Dubai for Cop28, Buckingham Palace is under proverbial siege

She told news.com.au: "We have a Royal Family having been buffeted by a highly damaging crisis after years of damaging crises."

This comes after royal author Omid Scobie speaks about the King cutting younger son off, over his vocal interviews.

 He wrote in Endgame: "Charles is even footing his seven-figure annual private security bill—a move that surprised Prince Harry after Charles had no problem cutting him off from all financial aid and paid protection when he stepped away from his royal role."

