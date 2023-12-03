Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'snubbed' from Royal wedding, don't want 'overshadowing'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not invited to royal friend's wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly snubbed from another Royal wedding invite.

Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, who is set to tie the knot with engaged to Olivia Henson



Speaking about the snub, The Times reports the Duke saying: "He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Grosvenor said: "We are not in a position to comment on the guest list."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

