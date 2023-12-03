 Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ Jim Hopper makes major confession about character

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper breaks down the love he shares for his character in a candid confessional

All of this has been shared during the actor’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

During the course of that chat, the Hawkins sheriff touched on his love for his craft and admitted, “I think that there’s a piece of me psychically that processes the world through my work, through acting; I love it so much and I haven’t been able to do it and it’s been driving me a little bit nuts.”

He also went on to explain the love he shares for his character, Jim Hopper in particular and admitted, “I just love that show and I love that [Jim Hopper] character so much”.

Especially since “it’s the last season” so “I’m looking forward to just diving in with my whole heart into this guy that, certainly career wise, has made a huge difference in my life but personally, has been the character in film and TV who I’ve loved the most, that I’ve fallen in love with.”

Before concluding the Stranger Things actor also went on to say, “I’m excited to give him the finale that I’ve wanted for him since we started. I just love it so much, I can’t wait to pour my heart into it.”