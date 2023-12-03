Dr Shola also criticized Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's major critic Piers Morgan

Dr Shola slams King Charles, royal family amid race row

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has slammed King Charles and the royal family, and extended her support to Meghan Markle and Omid Scobie after Endgame bombshell claims.



Sharing screen grab of a Telegraph report titled, “Prince Harry and Meghan urged to back King amid racism row’, Dr Shola tweeted: “King Charles and the Royal Family are utterly shameless. It was deafening silence from them. No correction, support etc and now they want the one (Meghan Markle) they traumatised to save them?”

Commenting on the Sky News report titled, “Omid Scobie has refused to apologise to the royal family”, Dr Shola said, “Has big mouth Piers Morgan apologised to the Royal Family? He is the one who outed King Charles and Katherine not Omid Scobie. #Endgame was pulled by Dutch publishers.

“Omid has no business apologising to anyone for anything.”

Dr Shola’s remarks came days after the Dutch translation of the Endgame appeared to name the "royal racists", that Meghan Markle had claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 without naming any member of the Firm for raising "concern" over Prince Archie's skin colour.

Dr Shola is a British born Nigerian political & women's rights activist. She is a lawyer, and the author of "This Is Why I Resist."