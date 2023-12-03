 
menu
Sunday, December 03, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Dr Shola slams King Charles, royal family amid race row

Dr Shola also criticized Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's major critic Piers Morgan

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Dr Shola slams King Charles, royal family amid race row
Dr Shola slams King Charles, royal family amid race row

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has slammed King Charles and the royal family, and extended her support to Meghan Markle and Omid Scobie after Endgame bombshell claims.

Sharing screen grab of a Telegraph report titled, “Prince Harry and Meghan urged to back King amid racism row’, Dr Shola tweeted: “King Charles and the Royal Family are utterly shameless. It was deafening silence from them. No correction, support etc and now they want the one (Meghan Markle) they traumatised to save them?”

Commenting on the Sky News report titled, “Omid Scobie has refused to apologise to the royal family”, Dr Shola said, “Has big mouth Piers Morgan apologised to the Royal Family? He is the one who outed King Charles and Katherine not Omid Scobie. #Endgame was pulled by Dutch publishers.

“Omid has no business apologising to anyone for anything.”

Dr Shola’s remarks came days after the Dutch translation of the Endgame appeared to name the "royal racists", that Meghan Markle had claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 without naming any member of the Firm for raising "concern" over Prince Archie's skin colour.

Dr Shola is a British born Nigerian political & women's rights activist. She is a lawyer, and the author of "This Is Why I Resist."

Princess Charlene’s move spills the truth on Prince Albert bond amid split rumors
Princess Charlene’s move spills the truth on Prince Albert bond amid split rumors
King Charles’ plans for Prince Harry after ‘Endgame’s racist royal revelation leaked video
King Charles’ plans for Prince Harry after ‘Endgame’s racist royal revelation leaked
Kate Middleton’s uncle calls Omid Scobie a ‘financial’ hog in clapback for niece video
Kate Middleton’s uncle calls Omid Scobie a ‘financial’ hog in clapback for niece
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about future in US after ‘Endgame’ video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about future in US after ‘Endgame’
Hackers threaten Kate Middleton’s medical records video
Hackers threaten Kate Middleton’s medical records
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton set to reunite for first major event after ‘Endgame’
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton set to reunite for first major event after ‘Endgame’
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ Jim Hopper makes major confession about character
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ Jim Hopper makes major confession about character
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face first ‘real blow’ after 'Endgame' release
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face first ‘real blow’ after 'Endgame' release
Kate Winslet recalls Leonardo DiCaprio's acting skills: 'Skinny, uncoordinated'
Kate Winslet recalls Leonardo DiCaprio's acting skills: 'Skinny, uncoordinated'
Ozzy Osbourne has ‘given up’ his will to live
Ozzy Osbourne has ‘given up’ his will to live
Britney Spears dishes on birthday festivities after vet emergency
Britney Spears dishes on birthday festivities after vet emergency
Chrissy Teigen recalls ‘trippy’ reunion with late baby Jack: ‘I saw him’
Chrissy Teigen recalls ‘trippy’ reunion with late baby Jack: ‘I saw him’