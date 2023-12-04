 
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles orders probe into royal letter leaker demanding names

King Charles has ordered a probe into the royal letter leaker responsible for putting the ‘racist royals’ out into the public

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 04, 2023

King Charles orders probe into royal letter leaker demanding names
King Charles orders probe into royal letter leaker demanding names

King Charles has officially ordered a probe under Buckingham Palace walls to smoke out the aide that allegedly leaked the contents of Meghan Markle’s letter to Omid Scobie.

The official probe into the identity of the aide that leaked contents of Meghan Markle’s letter to King Charles has just been demanded.

According to a report by the Daily Mail King Charles is being very strict in his demands for the leaker’s identity to be exposed.

So much so that he is now willing to exhaust “all options”, even those including legal.

However, according to the outlet, Buckingham Palace maintains the leak was from outside sources, because only a “handful”of people have ever seen the letter.

All of this has come shortly after Omid Scobie himself took to X to finally put an end to calls that he is Meghan Markle’s mouthpiece.

To this he responded by saying, “I’m not ‘Meg’s pal’.”

For those unversed, even Meghan Markle herself maintains she never shared the identity of the royal racists with anyone outside the Palace.

