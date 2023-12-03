Eddie Murphy names ‘The Candy Cane Lane’ co-star he ‘clicked’ with

Eddie Murphy has bonded with a co-star from his new film ‘The Candy Cane Lane’

Eddie Murphy has bonded with a co-star from his new film ‘The Candy Cane Lane’

Veteran comedian Eddie Murphy marked his return to holiday movies after a long absence with his latest film The Candy Cane Lane, and he has revealed which so-star he ‘just clicked’ with.

Produced by Amazon Prime Video, the movie sees Murphy play Chris Carver, a man obsessed with winning his neighborhood's annual Christmas decorating contest.

Stepping into the role of Murphy's wife Carol was the talented Tracee Ellis Ross. Though it was their first time acting together, Murphy revealed to the Associated Press that their chemistry was undeniable.

“She’s a comedian and a great actress and all that came together,” said Murphy. He praised Ross for her ability to improvise, continuing, “And she improvises … you don’t even expect to click with an actor, Most of the time, you have a working relationship and there is no clicking — but there’s a great deal of clicking on this one. It just clicked.”

For Ross, the experience of filming The Candy Cane Lane was equally positive. The Black-ish star, who won a Golden Globe for her lead role in the sitcom, said the film's magical Christmas themes would particularly resonate with children.