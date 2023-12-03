Bianca Censori’s loved ones ‘happy’ over Kanye West break?

Bianca Censori's family and friends held a convention for the model to 'wake' her up over Kanye West's influence

Since marrying rapper Kanye West earlier this year, model Bianca Censori has faced increasing isolation from family and friends concerned over her relationship.

West, now known as Ye, is renowned for living his life in the public eye. But according to sources, Ye has imposed strict rules on Censori's interactions, including limited contact with outsiders. This change has alarmed her loved ones.

In November, several of Censori's closest confidants reportedly held an intervention, urging her to see that Ye's behavior had become controlling. A source told the Daily Mail the friends pleaded with Censori to "wake up" to her situation.

"She knows that she has shut out those close to her [...] She is aware of Kanye's controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective,” they said.

Censori's estrangement has been noticed by her worried family in Italy as well. During a summer trip, relatives said she made no effort to see them. Censori's cousin Fabiola expressed feeling "ignored" by the model and her new husband.

"Her dad came here years ago and we had a beautiful evening together with all the family [...] but as for Bianca and Kanye no comment. We feel a bit ignored,” she said.

Beyond communication barriers, Ye also monitors many aspects of Censori's daily life. She reportedly adheres to his decisions on fashion, diet, workouts and even public speaking. While some believe this highlights Censori's influence on Ye's brand, others see it as overly possessive conduct.

Censori's loved ones fear she has been cut off from outside perspective in the relationship. As Ye's ex Kim Kardashian can attest, he has a history of exerting influence over partners' personal autonomy long after romances end.

Hearing the intervention may have prompted Censori to reevaluate her ties with Ye last month, leading to reports of the couple taking a break.