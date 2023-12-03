Miley Cyrus STILL at odds with dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has apparently not recovered from dad Billy Ray Cyrus and mom Tish's divorce

Tensions appear to remain high between Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus when it comes to his new marriage.

A source recently shared that Billy Ray had hoped a reconciliation might occur over the holidays after he wed Australian singer Firerose.

However, Miley reportedly still disapproves of the marriage and relationship. She has aligned herself with her mother Tish following the parental divorce in 2022.

While siblings Noah and Braison accept Firerose, Miley has apparently not. She feels her father made a "fool" of himself by rushing into his own remarriage to Firerose.

Tish also moved quickly to remarry actor Dominic Purcell less than a year after the divorce. Miley served as maid of honor for her mother's wedding in August.

Noah and Braison skipped the ceremony, allegedly unwilling to support the marriage.

“They didn’t go because they don’t approve of the marriage, it’s as simple as that,” an insider dished. “They love their mom but it’s been super difficult for them to get used to her with anyone but their dad.”

In contrast, Miley "adores" Tish's new husband and believes he is a good match.

“She’s very frustrated and disappointed with Noah and Braison. It saddens her because she adores Dominic and can see he’s a great match for her mother,” said the source.

It was also reported that Miley sided with her mom as she seemed the “more reasonable party out of the two of them.”