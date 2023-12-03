 
menu
Sunday, December 03, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

BTS' Jungkook and Usher fans go WILD with viral TikTok dance

BTS' Jungkook and Usher have given fans a treat with a TikTok dance to Usher's hit 'Yeah!' after their hit collab on 'Standing Next to You'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 03, 2023

BTS Jungkook and Usher have given fans a treat with a TikTok dance to Ushers hit Yeah! after their hit collab on Standing Next to You
BTS' Jungkook and Usher have given fans a treat with a TikTok dance to Usher's hit 'Yeah!' after their hit collab on 'Standing Next to You'

BTS' Jungkook surprised fans by dropping a dance video with American star Usher on TikTok. In the casual clip, the duo synchronized perfectly to Usher's hit Yeah! while dressed in relaxed sweats.

Their moves lit up social media as fan expressed euphoria over the unplanned collaboration between the icons. 

Having recently released a remix of Jungkook's single Standing Next to You together, this fueled rumors of a future performance.

When the spontaneous TikTok video of their impromptu dance dropped, fans' reactions conveyed utter delight. Comments praised their skills and praised the legendary pairing. 

Observant viewers took note of Jungkook's new hairstyle and lack of piercings, hinting at his impending military enlistment.

Meanwhile, the Usher remix of Standing Next to You has achieved major chart success. It currently dominates Spotify with over 1 million streams in just a short time. 

As Big Hit recently confirmed the enlistments of Jungkook, Jimin, RM, and V would begin in December, anticipation continues to build for their final activities.

Bianca Censori hints at a ‘hidden truth’ amid marital woes
Bianca Censori hints at a ‘hidden truth’ amid marital woes
Swifties lash out over claims Taylor Swift snubbed King Charles
Swifties lash out over claims Taylor Swift snubbed King Charles
BTS’ Suga, RM open up on BTS’ lows and wanting to ‘run away’ video
BTS’ Suga, RM open up on BTS’ lows and wanting to ‘run away’
Kate Middleton’s uncle bashes Meghan Markle’s ‘Cinderella’ image
Kate Middleton’s uncle bashes Meghan Markle’s ‘Cinderella’ image
David Beckham professes 'Beckham' reopened his wounds
David Beckham professes 'Beckham' reopened his wounds
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift join Mahomes family for holiday bash video
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift join Mahomes family for holiday bash
Jennifer Lopez optimistic about the future after major regrets
Jennifer Lopez optimistic about the future after major regrets
Kate Middleton’s uncle breaks silence on Omid Scobie’s tapestry of falsehoods
Kate Middleton’s uncle breaks silence on Omid Scobie’s tapestry of falsehoods
Miley Cyrus STILL at odds with dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Miley Cyrus STILL at odds with dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Kate Middleton’s uncle calls Princess Diana comparisons ‘offensive’
Kate Middleton’s uncle calls Princess Diana comparisons ‘offensive’
Dua Lipa calls it quits with Romain Gavras
Dua Lipa calls it quits with Romain Gavras
Kanye West, Bianca Censori parting ways before anniversary?
Kanye West, Bianca Censori parting ways before anniversary?