BTS' Jungkook and Usher fans go WILD with viral TikTok dance

BTS' Jungkook and Usher have given fans a treat with a TikTok dance to Usher's hit 'Yeah!' after their hit collab on 'Standing Next to You'

BTS' Jungkook surprised fans by dropping a dance video with American star Usher on TikTok. In the casual clip, the duo synchronized perfectly to Usher's hit Yeah! while dressed in relaxed sweats.

Their moves lit up social media as fan expressed euphoria over the unplanned collaboration between the icons.

Having recently released a remix of Jungkook's single Standing Next to You together, this fueled rumors of a future performance.

When the spontaneous TikTok video of their impromptu dance dropped, fans' reactions conveyed utter delight. Comments praised their skills and praised the legendary pairing.

Observant viewers took note of Jungkook's new hairstyle and lack of piercings, hinting at his impending military enlistment.

Meanwhile, the Usher remix of Standing Next to You has achieved major chart success. It currently dominates Spotify with over 1 million streams in just a short time.

As Big Hit recently confirmed the enlistments of Jungkook, Jimin, RM, and V would begin in December, anticipation continues to build for their final activities.