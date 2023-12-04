Prince Harry, King Charles 'rift deepens' after 'Endgame'

Prince Harry and King Charles relationship is going to tarnish after 'Endgame'

Prince Harry and King Charles rift has grown deeper after the release of Omid Scobie’s book ‘Endgame.’

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam says there is less chances of a mending their distance.

He told GB News: "We heard rumours that the Sussexes were offering up olive branches."

The commentator added: "But then Endgame was released by an individual who has been very closely identified with the couple, even if he personally denies he's Meghan's mouthpiece."

He added: "There's already a very deep rift. We were only at the beginning of possibly mending it. So, clearly, these revelations will deepen the rift.

"As far as for good, there's no such thing because you never know what's coming. Nobody knew this was coming.

He then notes: "The King and the Sussexes were experiencing bitter relations, there's no doubt about it. It depends on what the couple do and how this plays out."