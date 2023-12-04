 
menu
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle partners tired of 'never-ending scandal' in her life

Meghan Markle's Hollywood handlers are upset with book 'Endgame'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 04, 2023

Meghan Markle partners tired of never-ending scandal in her life
Meghan Markle partners tired of 'never-ending scandal' in her life

Meghan Markle’s new PR and management company is seemingly horrified by the disaster new book ‘Endgame’ has created.

The Duchess of Sussex handlers at WME are scratching their heads as they find a way forward to success.

Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole says: "Prince Harry should issue a statement making it clear that he does not accuse his relatives of racism. Now is the time for the Prince to clear up this highly damaging mess.

He adds: "Harry should also explain how correspondence between Meghan and the then Prince of Wales – now King – in which she complained about the attitude of other family members towards her, came to be relied on by Scobie to underpin the pernicious allegation of racism."

Meanwhile, WME are "horrified and exasperated by a never-ending scandal"

A source told the Express: "There are potential deals on the table for Meghan that could just as quickly vanish if this continues. Aside from the race row, even the American public is growing weary of mean-spirited and downright cruel attacks on the Princess Kate. Whether or not Meghan and Harry were the sources of these, people will simply assume they were because of their past connections with Mr Scobie.

Meghan Markle knew she had 'more right to speak' than 'unknown' Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle knew she had 'more right to speak' than 'unknown' Kate Middleton
Mark Sheppard shares major update about health: 'You will not believe this'
Mark Sheppard shares major update about health: 'You will not believe this'
Prince William forced to 'swallow his pride' and invite Harry at Queen Elizabeth death
Prince William forced to 'swallow his pride' and invite Harry at Queen Elizabeth death
Michael B. Jordan was 'not drunk driving' amid Ferrari crash
Michael B. Jordan was 'not drunk driving' amid Ferrari crash
Internet reacts to Florence Pugh's viral object hit moment
Internet reacts to Florence Pugh's viral object hit moment
Britain to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles? video
Britain to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles?
Prince Harry has understood 'fighting for what he wants' will not help him
Prince Harry has understood 'fighting for what he wants' will not help him
Marvel bosses didn't want to cast Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man'
Marvel bosses didn't want to cast Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thinking 'marketing' over Christmas venue
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thinking 'marketing' over Christmas venue
Prince Harry branded ‘disgusting’ for spreading a 'smell’ around the Firm video
Prince Harry branded ‘disgusting’ for spreading a 'smell’ around the Firm
Prince Harry, King Charles 'rift deepens' after 'Endgame'
Prince Harry, King Charles 'rift deepens' after 'Endgame'
King Charles orders probe into royal letter leaker demanding names
King Charles orders probe into royal letter leaker demanding names