Usher gets emotional as he finishes his 2022 Las Vegas residency

Emotions grip Usher as final Las Vegas residency ends: Watch

Tears were visible in Usher's eyes as he concluded his 100-concerts run of My Way Las Vegas residency on Saturday.



Overcome by emotions, the Grammy winner was seen on his knees as dancers and crew huddled around the Grammy winner, according to a fan-captured clip.

After a brief moment, the 45-year-old started to sing David Guetta's hit track Without You.

"God bless you, I love you," he told the crowd as he ended almost a year-long residency.

The Yeah! singer captioned his clip where he discussed the Vegas show in 2004, which was seen as a last-ditch attempt by the performers in their careers' decline.

"I am such a theatrical artist," he shared. "If I did decide to go to Las Vegas, it would be the most phenomenal thing you've ever seen in your life."

The Texas native continued, "It wouldn't be like, 'Oh God, he's washed up, and this is just his opportunity to just, you know, collect as many checks as he wants to.' No. It will be a phenomenal show."

Meanwhile, Usher is geared up to lead the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Feb. 11.