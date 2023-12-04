 
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Simon Pegg on Tom Cruise: 'He's very good actor'

Simon Pegg gushes over Tom Cruise’s acting chops and his future working relationship with him

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, December 04, 2023

Simon Pegg on Tom Cruise: ‘He’s very good actor’
Simon Pegg on Tom Cruise: ‘He’s very good actor’

Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg worked together for two decades in the Mission Impossible franchise. Still, the latter is mum about his and the megastar's future in the octane-thriller film series. But, he did share the admiration for the lead star's acting talents.

In a chat with The Independent, The Boys star said, “I don’t know. I love working with Tom [see?], and he’s really good fun to work with, but I get the feeling that when Tom goes off and does other things, it’ll be a completely different thing.”

Simon described what the Top Gun star's next acting phase would look like: "He has a whole other age to come in his career. He's a very good actor, a very, very good actor – as we've seen in Magnolia and Jerry Maguire… I think when he finally stops jumping off ****, he'll have a third act. And yes, it'd be nice to be a part of that."

In other news, Amazon is open to rent Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, while the buddy pair's previous action-filled installments can also be found on Paramount+.

