Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘The Break-Up’: ‘This film was fate’

Jennifer Aniston opens up about ‘The Break-Up’ film offer amid divorce from Brad Pitt

After a heartbreaking divorce from Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston was reeling under the pain at the time she was offered the role in 2006 The Break-Up, which she found quite ironic.



“The irony of it? Well, yeah, it’s pretty ironic,” she added.

The Friends star continued, “At the time, it was something I thought about it. When I first got the phone call that a movie called The Break-Up was coming, I kind of laughed and thought, ‘That’s funny.’ Sure enough, it was.”

“I kind of found it something like a sign or something to do it. In a way, it’s a cathartic thing. I felt very lucky. If this had come to me at any other time, I don’t know if I could get it for myself on the level that I would have wanted to as an actor,” the Emmy winner noted.

Reflecting on the rom-com offer, the 54-year-old told Elle, “This movie was fate,” noting, “To be able to walk through a movie called The Break-up, about a person going through a breakup, while I’m actually going through a breakup?!

She continued, “How did that happen?! It’s been cathartic. It’s turned something into a fantastic experience— Not that divorce is fantastic, but I’ve never had more fun in a creative process.”