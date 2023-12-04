 
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Vanessa Hudgens sparks marriage rumours with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens announced she was engaged to Cole Tucker in a joint Instagram post in February

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, December 04, 2023

File Footage

Vanessa Hudgens sparked marriage rumorus after she was spotted wearing a white dress on a beach almost ten months after announcing her engagement to Cole Tucker.

According to People Magazine, a photo of the High School Musical alum was surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) showing her in a white dress as she posed on the beach.

While the actor or her fiancé have not confirmed the news, Hudgens' former co-star, Monique Colema, fueled the rumours with her latest Instagram story.

Colema shared a video of tropical setting in Tulum, Mexico, where Hudgens snap was taken, and captioned it, "Last morning in paradise.”

This comes after it was revealed that the Princess Switch star and the professional baseball player do not plan to have a “shotgun wedding,” which is why they think they need to get married soon.

While speaking with Life & Style, an insider said Hudgens and Tucker "want to get married quickly because they're ready to start a family.”

"They joke that they don’t want to have a shotgun wedding," the source said of the couple. "But if they don’t hurry, that’s exactly what it will be."

Hudgens confirmed their engagement earlier this year with snaps of her gorgeous diamond. "We couldn’t be happier,” she wrote on Instagram beside pics from their engagement.

